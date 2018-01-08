WWE News: Paige is Not Scheduled to Wrestle on Raw Tonight, The Rock reacts to Oprah’s Golden Globe Speech, Melina Perez, Kelly Kelly, and Eve Torres on Lilian Garcia’s Podcast

– According to PWinsider.com, while she is at Raw, Paige is not slated to wrestle on tonight’s show. It’s likely that she hasn’t been medically cleared yet.

– Melina Perez, Kelly Kelly, and Eve Torres are all on Lilian Garcia’s latest podcast.

– The Rock posted the following, reacting a camera shot of him watching Oprah Winfrey’s speech last night at the Golden Globe Awards: