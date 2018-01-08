wrestling / News
WWE News: Paige is Not Scheduled to Wrestle on Raw Tonight, The Rock reacts to Oprah’s Golden Globe Speech, Melina Perez, Kelly Kelly, and Eve Torres on Lilian Garcia’s Podcast
– According to PWinsider.com, while she is at Raw, Paige is not slated to wrestle on tonight’s show. It’s likely that she hasn’t been medically cleared yet.
– Melina Perez, Kelly Kelly, and Eve Torres are all on Lilian Garcia’s latest podcast.
– The Rock posted the following, reacting a camera shot of him watching Oprah Winfrey’s speech last night at the Golden Globe Awards:
“New day finally dawns…
A lot of magnificent women, many of whom are right here in this room tonight, and some pretty phenomenal men fighting hard to make sure that they become the leaders who take us to the time when nobody ever has to say ‘Me Too’ again” @Oprah
Powerful. https://t.co/r0d1lOEEBZ
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 8, 2018