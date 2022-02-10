wrestling / News
WWE News: Paul Heyman Warns WWE About ‘Creating Competition Amongst the Bloodline,’ Seth Rollins Joins Pat McAfee Show & Sports Illustrated for Super Bowl Radio Show, Bella Twins Play a Drinking Game
– Paul Heyman issued a warning to WWE after a posting a clip asking who in the Bloodline had the “greatest” reaction to the return of Goldberg last week on SmackDown. You can view Heyman’s comments below:
Dear @WWE … PLEASE do not try to create competition amongst the #Bloodline. Everyone’s reaction was appropriate. I am, by trade, a worrier. @WWEUsos are, by blood, WARRIORS. Our #TribalChief @WWERomanReigns saw the next solidification of his own #GOAT status approach.
PART TWO OF AN OPEN MEMO TO @WWE — The “BEST” reaction to @Goldberg? THE LIVE AUDIENCE’S THUNDEROUS ERUPTION! … because they were the only ones truly happy to see him … … and tolerant of the sheer rudeness of his interruption of the #TribalChief being ACKNOWLEDGED!
Dear @WWE …
PLEASE do not try to create competition amongst the #Bloodline.
Everyone's reaction was appropriate.
I am, by trade, a worrier. @WWEUsos are, by blood, WARRIORS.
Our #TribalChief @WWERomanReigns saw the next solidification of his own #GOAT status approach. https://t.co/25KDNq50lD
— Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) February 10, 2022
PART TWO OF AN OPEN MEMO TO @WWE —
The "BEST" reaction to @Goldberg?
THE LIVE AUDIENCE'S THUNDEROUS ERUPTION!
… because they were the only ones truly happy to see him …
… and tolerant of the sheer rudeness of his interruption of the #TribalChief being ACKNOWLEDGED! https://t.co/25KDNq50lD
— Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) February 10, 2022
– WWE Superstar Seth Rollins chatted with Pat McAfee and Sports Illustrated on Radio Row this week for the Super Bowl:
#WWERaw Superstar @WWERollins joins @SInow senior fantasy analyst @Michael_Fabiano from Radio Row in Los Angeles to talk #SBLVI.https://t.co/Kt9TIbNY9A
— WWE Public Relations (@WWEPR) February 9, 2022
– The Bella Twins released a clip from their podcast where they play a drinking game: