wrestling / News

WWE News: Paul Heyman Warns WWE About ‘Creating Competition Amongst the Bloodline,’ Seth Rollins Joins Pat McAfee Show & Sports Illustrated for Super Bowl Radio Show, Bella Twins Play a Drinking Game

February 10, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE SmackDown Paul Heyman emotional Image Credit: WWE

– Paul Heyman issued a warning to WWE after a posting a clip asking who in the Bloodline had the “greatest” reaction to the return of Goldberg last week on SmackDown. You can view Heyman’s comments below:

Dear @WWE … PLEASE do not try to create competition amongst the #Bloodline. Everyone’s reaction was appropriate. I am, by trade, a worrier. @WWEUsos are, by blood, WARRIORS. Our #TribalChief @WWERomanReigns saw the next solidification of his own #GOAT status approach.

PART TWO OF AN OPEN MEMO TO @WWE — The “BEST” reaction to @Goldberg? THE LIVE AUDIENCE’S THUNDEROUS ERUPTION! … because they were the only ones truly happy to see him … … and tolerant of the sheer rudeness of his interruption of the #TribalChief being ACKNOWLEDGED!

– WWE Superstar Seth Rollins chatted with Pat McAfee and Sports Illustrated on Radio Row this week for the Super Bowl:

– The Bella Twins released a clip from their podcast where they play a drinking game:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Paul Heyman, Seth Rollins, The Bella Twins, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading