WWE News: Peacock Adds More Programming, Superstars Play Fall Guys on UpUpDownDown

– PWInsider reports that Peacock has added the following programs to the WWE content library on the service:

* The first Women’s Royal Rumble Roundtable

* WWE Watch Along

* WWE Top 10

* Additional episodes of SmackDown, Raw, NWA World Championship Wrestling, WWE Main Event, ECW Hardcore TV, Legends of Wrestling roundtable series, and more.

* Stone Cold Steve Austin: The Bottom Line on the Most Popular Superstar of All Time was reportedly made available on the service briefly, but then it disappeared.

Previously, Peacock has promised that all the WWE Network content would be added to the service before SummerSlam 2021.

– The BRE team (Mia Yim, Shayna Baszler, Jessamyn Duke, and Dakota Kai) played more Fall Guys on UpUpDownDown this week: