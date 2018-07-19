Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Pics From WWE/Mattell Panel at San Diego Comic-Con, WWE 2K18’s Best RKOs Video

July 19, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– WWE posted some pictures from the company’s panel with Mattel at San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday. You can see the pics below. The panel featured AJ Styles, Matt Hardy, Becky Lynch, Zack Ryder and more:

– WWE also shared the following WWE 2K18 video, looking at some of the best RKOs from Randy Orton in WWE 2K18:

Randy Orton, San Diego Comic-Con, WWE, WWE 2K18, WWE Mattel, Jeremy Thomas

