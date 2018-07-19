wrestling / News
WWE News: Pics From WWE/Mattell Panel at San Diego Comic-Con, WWE 2K18’s Best RKOs Video
July 19, 2018 | Posted by
– WWE posted some pictures from the company’s panel with Mattel at San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday. You can see the pics below. The panel featured AJ Styles, Matt Hardy, Becky Lynch, Zack Ryder and more:
New and exclusive action figures are shown during #WWE and @Mattel #SDCC panel! pic.twitter.com/YRODEurAns
— WWE (@WWE) July 19, 2018
A packed house for the @Mattel and #WWE #SDCC panel features questions about new figures, dream matches and @AJStylesOrg hair care! pic.twitter.com/nSkNy9WUy0
— WWE (@WWE) July 19, 2018
– WWE also shared the following WWE 2K18 video, looking at some of the best RKOs from Randy Orton in WWE 2K18: