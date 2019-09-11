wrestling / News

WWE News: Promo For NXT on USA Network, Highlights From NXT UK

September 11, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– WWE has posted a new promo hyping next week’s debut of NXT on USA Network. You can see the promo below. The show will make its USA debut live next Wednesday at 8 PM ET/PT.

– The company also posted the highlights from this week’s NXT UK, which featured Tegon Nox’s debut on the brand and an NXT UK Tag Team Championship match:

