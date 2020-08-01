wrestling / News
WWE News: Ratings Note for Cannonball With The Miz, More Smackdown Highlight Videos, Legado Del Fantasma Sends a Message After 205 Live
– PWInsider reports that there isn’t an overnight rating or audience number available for this week’s airing of Cannonball, hosted by WWE Superstar The Miz, on the USA Network because the episode that aired on Thursday (July 30) was a rerun that previously aired on NBC as a special preview for the show before its official debut on USA. Cannonball made its official premiere on USA Network last month.
– WWE released more video highlights for last night’s episode of Smackdown. You can view those new clips below.
– On last night’s 205 Live, the team of Legado Del Fantasma (Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza) beat the team of Isaiah “Swerve” Scott and Tony Nese. After the match, Legado del Fantasma had a message for Isaiah Scott and 205 Live locker room. You can view that clip below.
#LegadoDelFantasma have a message for @swerveconfident and the rest of the #205Live locker room! @EscobarWWE @joaquinwilde_ @RaulMendozaWWE pic.twitter.com/ZJPG2y74OF
— 205 Live (@WWE205Live) August 1, 2020
