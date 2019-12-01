wrestling / News

WWE News: Renee Michelle Reacts to Drake Maverick Flirting with Dana Brooke, Latest Damandyz Donuts Video

December 1, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Drake Maverick 247 Title

– Renee Michelle wasn’t a big fan of her husband Drake Maverick trying to flirt with Dana Brooke on Twitter. After Maverick gave Brooke a “Sup?” in the midst of her back and forth with Batista, Michelle replied with an unimpressed response. Maverick tried to cover, but it doesn’t like his wife is buying it:

– Here is the latest Damandyz Donuts episode, with Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville trying fried chicken in Birmingham, Alabama:

Dana Brooke, Drake Maverick, Mandy Rose, Renee Michelle, Sonya Deville

