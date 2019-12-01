wrestling / News
WWE News: Renee Michelle Reacts to Drake Maverick Flirting with Dana Brooke, Latest Damandyz Donuts Video
December 1, 2019 | Posted by
– Renee Michelle wasn’t a big fan of her husband Drake Maverick trying to flirt with Dana Brooke on Twitter. After Maverick gave Brooke a “Sup?” in the midst of her back and forth with Batista, Michelle replied with an unimpressed response. Maverick tried to cover, but it doesn’t like his wife is buying it:
🤨😑😒😒😒 pic.twitter.com/bCEmJ2w5KN
— ✨🦋 Renee Michelle 🦋✨ (@1ReneeMichelle) December 1, 2019
Oh ok pic.twitter.com/poBElF4JSZ
— ✨🦋 Renee Michelle 🦋✨ (@1ReneeMichelle) December 1, 2019
– Here is the latest Damandyz Donuts episode, with Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville trying fried chicken in Birmingham, Alabama:
More Trending Stories
- Batista and Dana Brooke Continue Flirting on Twitter, Batista Answers Her Question About Calling Him ‘Daddy’
- Victoria Discusses How Vince McMahon Responded When She Told Him She Wanted Her Release, Why She Signed With TNA In 2009
- Bruce Prichard Discusses the Infamous Bloody Koko B. Ware Hotel Lobby Fight That Led To His Firing from WWE in 1989
- Former WCW Announcer Contacted Maryland Athletic Commission Over Kenny Omega vs. John Moxley AEW Full Gear Match, Match Now Under Investigation