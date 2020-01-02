wrestling / News
WWE News: Renee Young Going to Tokyo This Week, Cesaro Reveals New Logo, Full Royal Rumble 2015 Women’s Tag Match Video
– In response to a tweet by comedian Ron Funches, WWE broadcaster Renee Young indicated that she’s going to Tokyo, Japan tomorrow. It appears she’s going there along with her husband, Jon Moxley, who is set to face Lance Archer at Wrestle Kingdom in the Tokyo Dome on January 4. You can check out that tweet from Renee Young below.
I’m there tomorrow. I’ll do it.
— Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) January 2, 2020
– Cesaro revealed a new logo today, showing he’s a Pro Wrestling Purist. You can check out the logo he tweeted out this week below. His tweet reads, “Back to basic.”
Back to basic pic.twitter.com/zzJ7HYXbIP
— Cesaro (@WWECesaro) January 2, 2020
– WWE released a full Royal Rumble 2015 match video today featuring The Bella Twins vs. Paige & Natalya. You can check out that full match video below.
