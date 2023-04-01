wrestling / News
WWE News: Rey Mysterio Receives Custom Mask, Hell in a Cell Shirt, La Previa de WrestleMania 39
April 1, 2023 | Posted by
– Newly inducted WWE Hall of Famer received his custom mask for his induction ceremony last night in a new WrestleMania vlog. You can check out that video below:
– Finn Balor revealed the Edge vs. Balor Hell in a Cell shirt available at the WrestleMania Superstore this weekend:
WRESTLEMANIA Hell in a Cell T-Shirt available at Wrestlemania SuperStore and SoFi Stadium pic.twitter.com/KJK7tgvPe9
— Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) March 31, 2023
– WWE released the La Previea de WrestleMania 39 show with featuring Paul Heyman, Bayley, Seth Rollins, Charlotte Flair, Rey Mysterio, and more:
