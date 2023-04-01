wrestling / News

WWE News: Rey Mysterio Receives Custom Mask, Hell in a Cell Shirt, La Previa de WrestleMania 39

April 1, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Hall of Fame 2023 Rey Mysterio Image Credit: WWE

– Newly inducted WWE Hall of Famer received his custom mask for his induction ceremony last night in a new WrestleMania vlog. You can check out that video below:

– Finn Balor revealed the Edge vs. Balor Hell in a Cell shirt available at the WrestleMania Superstore this weekend:

– WWE released the La Previea de WrestleMania 39 show with featuring Paul Heyman, Bayley, Seth Rollins, Charlotte Flair, Rey Mysterio, and more:

