WWE News: Ricochet Wishes Neville Was Still With WWE, Becky Lynch Evolution Video Diary, Undertaker Q&A VIP Tickets

October 26, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Ricochet NXT TV

– Ricochet posted to Twitter to comment on Neville no longer being in WWE. The NXT North American Champion posted the following:

– WWE shared the following video, which is the second of Becky Lynch’s WWE Evolution Diaries:

– Inside the ropes has announced the VIP ticket details for The Undertaker’s appearance in the UK next spring. The VIP tickets run from £375 for VIP front row to £220 for a VIP photo experience. You can find out more here.

Becky Lynch, Neville, Ricochet, The Undertaker, WWE Evolution

