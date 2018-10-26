WWE News: Ricochet Wishes Neville Was Still With WWE, Becky Lynch Evolution Video Diary, Undertaker Q&A VIP Tickets

– Ricochet posted to Twitter to comment on Neville no longer being in WWE. The NXT North American Champion posted the following:

I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t sad that Neville isn’t with us anymore. 😔 he’s so good. I wanted another match with him. Maybe one day! — The One And Only! (@KingRicochet) October 26, 2018

– WWE shared the following video, which is the second of Becky Lynch’s WWE Evolution Diaries:

– Inside the ropes has announced the VIP ticket details for The Undertaker’s appearance in the UK next spring. The VIP tickets run from £375 for VIP front row to £220 for a VIP photo experience. You can find out more here.