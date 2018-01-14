 

News: Canvas 2 Canvas This Week Features The Riott Squad Artwork, Peter Rosenberg Searches the WWE Warehouse

January 14, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Ruby Riot Riott Squad Smackdown 112817

WWE released a new Canvas 2 Canvas video today showing new artwork for The Riott Squad. You can check out that new video in the player below.

– Another video released by WWE shows Sean Mooney and Peter Rosenberg searching the WWE Warehouse for elusive moments for the Raw Top 25 Moments list. The 25th Anniversary of Raw is set for January 22 on the USA Network. The new video is available below.

