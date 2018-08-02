WWE News: Roman Reigns Not Stressing Crowd Reactions Ahead of SummerSlam, WWE 2K18’s Best Dropkicks

– Roman Reigns posted to Twitter addressing the ever-present crowd reactions that follow him as he prepares for his match with Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam. Reigns posted:

Whenever I’m in the ring, I hear the noise.

It doesn’t shake me.

It doesn’t anger me.

I don’t run from the noise. I thrive in it. I hope Brooklyn’s ready to get loud because I’m ready to give them a show.

And take the #UniversalTitle. #SummerSlam — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) August 2, 2018

– WWE posted the following WWE 2K18 Top 10 video, looking at the best dropkicks in the game: