Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Roman Reigns Not Stressing Crowd Reactions Ahead of SummerSlam, WWE 2K18’s Best Dropkicks

August 2, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Roman Reigns

– Roman Reigns posted to Twitter addressing the ever-present crowd reactions that follow him as he prepares for his match with Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam. Reigns posted:

– WWE posted the following WWE 2K18 Top 10 video, looking at the best dropkicks in the game:

article topics :

Roman Reigns, WWE, WWE 2K18, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading