wrestling / News

WWE News: Roman Reigns Is Ready to Give Goldberg a Reality Check, Bianca Belair Promotes Fenty Beauty’s Bullet Lipstick, Xavier Woods Joins Attack of the Show

February 9, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Roman Reigns Goldberg WWE Smackdown Image Credit: WWE

– In a tweet he posted earlier today, WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns directed a message at Goldberg ahead of their title match at Elimination Chamber. The two were originally scheduled to face each other for the Universal title at WrestleMania 36 almost two years ago.

Reigns wrote, “I haven’t been waiting for anything. This world runs on island time. Top of the mountain. Head of the Table. And reality check to anyone who thinks they’ll take the #UniversalTitle from me. Including you, Bill. #WWEChamber #IslandOfRelevancy” You can check out Reigns’ tweet below:

– Fenty Beauty released this new clip featuring WWE Superstar Bianca Belair promoting the Bullet Lipstick:

– Xavier Woods was on G4’s Attack of the Show today:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Bianca Belair, Goldberg, Roman Reigns, WWE, Xavier Woods, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading