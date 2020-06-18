wrestling / News

WWE News: Ronda Rousey Teaches Judo Kouchi-Gari Move, More NXT Video Highlights, More Breeze vs. Woods on UUDD

June 18, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Ronda Rousey WWE

– Former Raw women’s champion Ronda Rousey released a new judo vlog today where she teaches the Kouchi-Gari. You can check out that video below.

– WWE released more video highlights for last night’s episode of NXT on the USA Network. You can view those clips below.













– Xavier Woods released a new Battle of the Brands video with Tyler Breeze on his UpUpDownDown channel. The latest episode is available below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NXT, Ronda Rousey, UpUpDownDown, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading