WWE News: Ronda Rousey Teaches Judo Kouchi-Gari Move, More NXT Video Highlights, More Breeze vs. Woods on UUDD
June 18, 2020
– Former Raw women’s champion Ronda Rousey released a new judo vlog today where she teaches the Kouchi-Gari. You can check out that video below.
– WWE released more video highlights for last night’s episode of NXT on the USA Network. You can view those clips below.
– Xavier Woods released a new Battle of the Brands video with Tyler Breeze on his UpUpDownDown channel. The latest episode is available below:
