wrestling / News
WWE News: Roxanne Perez Has a Message for Her Enemies, Shocking Money in the Bank Moments, Playlist Showcases John Cena vs. Mark Henry
July 3, 2024 | Posted by
– WWE NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez shared a message on her X account following last night’s NXT TV, noting that she’s not showing mercy to her enemies. Perez wrote, “May god have mercy on my enemies, cause I won’t ✩” You can view the message she shared below:
may god have mercy on my enemies, cause I won’t ✩ pic.twitter.com/P5ZX9CrRXV
— roxanne (@roxanne_wwe) July 3, 2024
– WWE showcased some of the most shocking Money in the Bank moments:
– WWE Playlist showcased the Story of John Cena vs. Mark Henry:
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update On Why Will Ospreay vs. Swerve Strickland Was Booked At Forbidden Door
- Backstage Update on Natalya, WWE Superstars Heading to Canada for MITB
- The Undertaker Thinks Bret Hart Should’ve Dropped the Title on WWE TV Before Leaving
- Jim Ross Recalls Vince McMahon’s High Hopes For Ultimate Warrior In 1996