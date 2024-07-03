wrestling / News

WWE News: Roxanne Perez Has a Message for Her Enemies, Shocking Money in the Bank Moments, Playlist Showcases John Cena vs. Mark Henry

July 3, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE NXT Battleground Roxanne Perez Image Credit: WWE

– WWE NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez shared a message on her X account following last night’s NXT TV, noting that she’s not showing mercy to her enemies. Perez wrote, “May god have mercy on my enemies, cause I won’t ✩” You can view the message she shared below:

– WWE showcased some of the most shocking Money in the Bank moments:

– WWE Playlist showcased the Story of John Cena vs. Mark Henry:

