WWE News: Rumor Killer on Asuka’s WWE Status, WWE Officials High on Zoey Stark, John Cena Set For Podcast Appearance

– Fightful Select reports that even though there are rumors that Asuka asked for her release from WWE recently, this is not the case. She is still in the company.

– WWE officials are said to be happy with Zoey Stark’s work. She had three appearances on Main Event and then the Royal Rumble.

– John Cena will appear on a live taping of Josh Horowitz’s Happy, Sad Confused podcast in New York on May 15.