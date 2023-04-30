wrestling / News
WWE News: Rumor Killer on Asuka’s WWE Status, WWE Officials High on Zoey Stark, John Cena Set For Podcast Appearance
April 29, 2023
– Fightful Select reports that even though there are rumors that Asuka asked for her release from WWE recently, this is not the case. She is still in the company.
– WWE officials are said to be happy with Zoey Stark’s work. She had three appearances on Main Event and then the Royal Rumble.
– John Cena will appear on a live taping of Josh Horowitz’s Happy, Sad Confused podcast in New York on May 15.