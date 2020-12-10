wrestling / News
WWE News: Sam Roberts on Scarface Influence on Razor Ramon, Karrion Kross ‘Time’s Up’ Shirt Available, Jessamyn Duke Plays Streets of Rage 4 on UUDD
December 10, 2020
– WWE released a Notsam Wrestling highlight clip showing Sam Roberts talking about the influence of Scarface on Scott Hall’s Razor Ramon gimmick in WWE. That clip can be viewed here:
– WWE Shop has released a new Karrion Kross “Time’s Up” t-shirt. You can view an image of the new shirt below:
Tick Tock! All New @WWEKarrionKross Tee Available at #WWEShop! #WWEhttps://t.co/HhtSvBCCqu pic.twitter.com/3E5RIYa6P3
— WWEShop.com (@WWEShop) December 10, 2020
– Jessamyn Duke appeared in a new Let’s Play video for UpUpDownDown to play some Streets of Rage 4:
