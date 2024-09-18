– WWE Superstar Sami Zayn joked about a social media post by WWE Games which misspelled his name as “Sami Zane.” Sami Zayn wrote, “That’s cool. I can’t wait to play as Cody Roads and Roman Rains.” You can view his comments below:

– WWE Superstars Nia Jax, Tiffany Stratton, and Pretty Deadly visited the Pike Place Market in Seattle, Washington to take part in the throwing of the fish. You can view that clip below: