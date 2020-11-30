WWE News: Sami Zayn Says He Pushed to Work With Liv Morgan, Rey Mysterio vs. Big Show 2005 Match

– Sami Zayn was a big fan of Liv Morgan’s WWE Network documentary and revealed that Morgan was almost a part of his “Great Liberator” run. Zayn posted to Twitter to note that when he first started doing that gimmick, he pitched teaming with Morgan but she got drafted to Raw. You can see his full post below:

“Really enjoyed #LivForever on @WWENetwork. Fun fact, when I first started doing “The Great Liberator” I pitched hard to get @YaOnlyLivvOnce with me, but she got drafted to Raw. There is SO much to her. Can’t wait to see her one day become Womens Champ.”

