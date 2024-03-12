wrestling / News
WWE News: Sami Zayn Secures IC Title Shot, Full Gauntlet Match From Raw Available, Raw Video Highlights
March 12, 2024 | Posted by
– During last night’s WWE Raw, Sami Zayn managed to outlast Ricochet, Bronson Reed, JD McDonagh, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Chad Gable in a grueling Gauntlet Match for a shot at WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther at WrestleMania. Zayn beat Gable in the final fall to secure his title shot at WrestleMania 40. You can now watch the full match from Raw below:
– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s Raw in Houston, Texas at the Toyota Center:
