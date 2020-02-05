wrestling / News
WWE News: Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair Set for After The Bell, Preview Clip for Tonight’s Miz & Mrs., Killian Dain Confronts Dominik Dijakovic
– The guests for this week’s episode of WWE After The Bell will be Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair. You can check out the full announcement on this week’s podcast below.
Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair come to this week’s After the Bell
Ladies and gentlemen, on the newEST episode of After the Bell … it’s Boss Time.
Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair are the latest (or is it late-EST) guests (or is it guESTs — okay, we’ll stop now) on WWE After the Bell, where host Corey Graves is breaking down all the recent events in their careers. From Bianca’s epic performance in the Women’s Royal Rumble Match to Banks’ much-rumored trip to Japan during her 2019 hiatus, two of WWE’s most talented women are spilling the tea.
After the Bell drops every Thursday; click here to subscribe and never miss an episode.
– USA Network released a new preview clip for tonight’s episode of Miz & Mrs.. You can check out that video below.
– WWE released a video showing Killian Dain confronting Dominik Dijakovic about earning a shot at the NXT North American title. You can check out that that video below.
