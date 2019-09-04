WWE News: Sasha Banks On Her Connection With Bayley, Video For Connor’s Cure, Smackdown Dark Match

– Sasha Banks took to Twitter on Tuesday to comment on her re-alliance with Bayley on Raw. You can see her post below, in which she says “there’s no stronger connection” than the two. Bayley turned heel and attacked Lynch at the end of Raw to realign with her former tag team partner. The two also attacked Charlotte Flair on Smackdown tonight.

Because there’s no stronger connection pic.twitter.com/9bstWR1jxq — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) September 4, 2019

– Wrestling Inc reports that Heavy Machinery beat the B-Team in the dark match before Smackdown.

– WWE posted the following video for their campaign to raise money for Connor’s Cure during the month of September as part of Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month: