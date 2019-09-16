wrestling / News
WWE News: Sasha Banks Thanks Vince McMahon For Becky Lynch Fine, WWE Now Recaps Clash of Champions
– Sasha Banks is grateful for Becky Lynch getting fined by WWE, and gave Vince McMahon props for doing so. Banks posted to her Twitter account responding to Lynch’s storyline fine for “inadvertently striking a referee” during their match, as you can see below:
Thank you @VinceMcMahon ✔️ 👍🏿✊🏿 https://t.co/KlgPo5RwfR
— $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) September 16, 2019
– Here is the latest WWE Now video, recapping the events of Clash of Champions:
