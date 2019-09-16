wrestling / News

WWE News: Sasha Banks Thanks Vince McMahon For Becky Lynch Fine, WWE Now Recaps Clash of Champions

September 16, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Sasha Banks Raw 8-26-19

– Sasha Banks is grateful for Becky Lynch getting fined by WWE, and gave Vince McMahon props for doing so. Banks posted to her Twitter account responding to Lynch’s storyline fine for “inadvertently striking a referee” during their match, as you can see below:

– Here is the latest WWE Now video, recapping the events of Clash of Champions:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks, Vince McMahon, WWE, WWE Clash of Champions, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading