WWE News: Seth Rollins Loves Football Again, Batista’s Top 10 Greatest Moments, The Creed Brothers Explained Why They Joined Chad Gable
– WWE Superstar Seth Rollins appears to love football again after his favorite team, the Chicago Bears, won their game this weekend. He wrote on social media earlier, “I LOVE FOOTBALL!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!” You can view his comments below:
I LOVE FOOTBALL!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
— Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) September 8, 2024
– WWE Top 10 highlighted Batista’s Top 10 Greatest Moments:
– The Creed Brothers explained why they decided to join Chad Gable in a new video:
