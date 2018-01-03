WWE News: Shayna Baszler Debuting Next Week, Video of Adam Cole vs. Drew McIntyre, Ember Moon Vignette

– Shayna Baszler is set to make her NXT in-ring debut on next week’s episode. WWE announced the news on this week’s Year in Review episode. The match will be taped on Thursday from Atlanta’s Center Stage.

– WWE posted the following footage from the Adam Cole vs. Drew McIntyre match at the November 17th NXT live event after the match aired on tonight’s episode:

– The company also posted the following vignette on Ember Moon’s journey in NXT: