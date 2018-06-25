wrestling / News
WWE News: Shayna Baszler Reacts to Toni Storm’s Title Shot, Recap of Last Night’s Total Bellas, Stock Down
– Shayna Baszler posted to Twitter to react to Toni Storm winning a shot at her NXT Women’s Championship during Monday’s UK Championship Tournament. You can see her post below, which followed Storm beating Isla Dawn and Killer Kelly for the #1 contendership:
Careful what you wish for #AllHail #QoS #Reality #TapNapSnap https://t.co/m2V9iPukN4
— Shayna Baszler (@QoSBaszler) June 25, 2018
– Here is a new video recapping last night’s episode of Total Bellas:
– WWE’s stock closed at $66.46 on Monday, down $0.68 (1.01%) from the previous closing price.