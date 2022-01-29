WWE News: Snapchat Announces Special Becky Lynch Cameo, La Previa Rumble Special Online, Ultimate Royal Rumble 2 Also Online

– WWE has announced that Becky Lynch will be making a Snapchat Cameo today only, with users able to ‘become’ the RAW Women’s Champion. The announcement reads:

Hit the Big Time with Becky Lynch’s brand new Snapchat Cameo in honor of Royal Rumble

Hit the Big Time with Becky Lynch’s brand new Snapchat Cameo in honor of Royal Rumble

In celebration of Royal Rumble, streaming live tonight at 8PM ET/ 5PM PT exclusively on Peacock in the U.S. and WWE Network everywhere else, this Big Time Snapchat Cameo will allow you to become WWE Superstar and Raw Women’s Champion, Becky Lynch, for a limited time only!

Available on iOS only, this Snapchat Cameo allows you to face-swap with Lynch and become “Big Time Becks” to get set for a huge night at Royal Rumble.

Scan the Snap Code above to try out the Snapchat Cameo now!

As an added bonus, Snapchat has released official Becky Lynch stickers in Chat on Snapchat, available on iOS and Android! Just search “Becky Lynch” in Chat to send yours friends all of the Big Time Becks stickers while watching Royal Rumble this weekend.

– WWE’s La Previa special for the Royal Rumble is now online It features Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Doudrop and Rey Mysterio & Dominik Mysterio.

– The livestream for the Ultimate Royal Rumble preview special is also online.