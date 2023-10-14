wrestling / News
WWE News: Stacy Keibler Turns 44, SmackDown Video Highlights
October 14, 2023 | Posted by
– Former WWE Superstar and Hall of Famer Stacy Keibler celebrates her birthday today, turning 44 years old. WWE wished her a happy birthday, which you can see below:
Happy birthday to WWE Hall of Famer @StacyKeibler! pic.twitter.com/igi3xi9R8Q
— WWE (@WWE) October 14, 2023
– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s SmackDown:
