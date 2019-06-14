wrestling / News
WWE News: Stephanie McMahon Grants Wish, WWE Now on R-Truth Being Trapped in a Crate
– Stephanie McMahon noted on Twitter that she granted a Make-A-Wish during the Orlando Sports Commission’s 2nd Annual Celebrating Women In Sports Luncheon:
Yesterday I had the honor of sitting down with Wish Kid Rhianna as she gave me a full presentation on how to better @WWE, especially for members of the @WWEUniverse with disabilities. Thank you for being such an inspiration Rhianna! @MakeAWish pic.twitter.com/diYnht28k9
— Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) June 13, 2019
– Here’s the latest WWE Now, with Ryan Pappolla looking the video of R-Truth being stuck in a crate on his way to Raw after being trapped in it on Smackdown:
