WWE News: Stephanie McMahon Grants Wish, WWE Now on R-Truth Being Trapped in a Crate

June 14, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Stephanie McMahon noted on Twitter that she granted a Make-A-Wish during the Orlando Sports Commission’s 2nd Annual Celebrating Women In Sports Luncheon:

– Here’s the latest WWE Now, with Ryan Pappolla looking the video of R-Truth being stuck in a crate on his way to Raw after being trapped in it on Smackdown:

