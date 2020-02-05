wrestling / News

WWE News: Stephanie McMahon Shares Tweet for Girls & Women in Sports Day, NXT Celebrates Black History Month, New XFL Video Showcases

February 5, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– WWE executive Stephanie McMahon celebrated National Girls & Women in Sports Day with some photos on Twitter of Superstars working with Girl Up for community efforts. You can check out her tweet and message below.

– WWE released a new video celebrating Black History Month for NXT with a Wrestle and Flow tribute by Josiah Williams. You can check out that video in the player below.

– The XFL released a new video showcasing Houston Roughnecks starting quarterback, PJ Walker. You can check out that video below.

There’s another XFL video about the Dallas Renegades for the 2020 season. THat video is available below.

