wrestling / News
WWE News: Street Profits Grateful to Share the Ring With Ric Flair, Highlights From Bobby Lashley vs. Kevin Owens
December 1, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE posted video of the Street Profits reacting to sharing the ring with Ric Flair at Starrcade. You can see the video below, in which the team talks about being grateful to share the ring with Flair:
– The company also shared highlights of the Kevin Owens vs. Bobby Lashley match from the show as well as Rusev’s attack afterward:
More Trending Stories
- Enzo Amore On Crashing Survivor Series, Being Called A Month Before About Possible WWE Return, How He Got Away
- Lacey Evans Discusses Her Daughter’s Reaction To Finding Out Her Mom Would Be Wrestling In First Women’s Match in Saudi Arabia
- Batista and Dana Brooke Continue Flirting on Twitter, Batista Answers Her Question About Calling Him ‘Daddy’
- Bruce Prichard Discusses the Infamous Bloody Koko B. Ware Hotel Lobby Fight That Led To His Firing from WWE in 1989