WWE News: Street Profits Grateful to Share the Ring With Ric Flair, Highlights From Bobby Lashley vs. Kevin Owens

December 1, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Street Profits Raw 7-8-19

– WWE posted video of the Street Profits reacting to sharing the ring with Ric Flair at Starrcade. You can see the video below, in which the team talks about being grateful to share the ring with Flair:

– The company also shared highlights of the Kevin Owens vs. Bobby Lashley match from the show as well as Rusev’s attack afterward:

Bobby Lashley, Kevin Owens, Ric Flair, Starrcade, Street Profits, Jeremy Thomas

