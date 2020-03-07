wrestling / News

WWE News: Super ShowDown to be Featured on Day Of, Smackdown and 205 Live Video Highlights, New DaMandyz Donutz Vlog

March 7, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Network News reports that a new WWE Day Of show is in the works that will debut on Friday, March 13. The new episode will showcase Super ShowDown 2020.

– Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose released a new DaMandyz Donutz vlog today. You can check out that video below.

