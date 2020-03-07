wrestling / News
WWE News: Super ShowDown to be Featured on Day Of, Smackdown and 205 Live Video Highlights, New DaMandyz Donutz Vlog
– WWE Network News reports that a new WWE Day Of show is in the works that will debut on Friday, March 13. The new episode will showcase Super ShowDown 2020.
– WWE released some more Smackdown and 205 Live highlight videos following last night’s shows. You can check out those clips below.
– Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose released a new DaMandyz Donutz vlog today. You can check out that video below.
