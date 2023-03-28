wrestling / News

WWE News: The Bloodline Parodies Goodfellas in New WrestleMania 39 Video, More Raw Video Highlights

March 28, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WrestleMania Backlash The Bloodline Image Credit: WWE

– In the latest WrestleMania 39 movie parody video, The Bloodline riffs on a famous scene from Goodfellas. You can check out the new WWE clip below:

– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s episode of Raw:




















