wrestling / News
WWE News: The Bloodline Parodies Goodfellas in New WrestleMania 39 Video, More Raw Video Highlights
March 28, 2023 | Posted by
– In the latest WrestleMania 39 movie parody video, The Bloodline riffs on a famous scene from Goodfellas. You can check out the new WWE clip below:
– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s episode of Raw:
More Trending Stories
- New Report Suggests CM Punk Not Wanted By Many in AEW Locker Room
- Bad Luck Fale On Bullet Club Not Being Part Of All In, Says Tama Tonga Could Be IWGP Champion
- Bully Ray Continues To Take Shots At Referees Holding Ladders For Wrestlers
- Dominik Mysterio On If He Plans To Harass His Family During Other Holidays