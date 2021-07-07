WWE News: The Bumpy Award Nominations Set for Friday, nWo Anniversary Merchandise, Full Bash at the Beach 1996 Match Video

– As noted, The Bumpy Awards will return for WWE on August 4 at 10:00 am ET. WWE will be revealing this year’s nominations on Friday, July 9.

THE BUMPY AWARDS ARE BACK! Tag your nominations on Twitter for some Best Of categories! 👀 pic.twitter.com/msaUWJGUS9 — WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) July 7, 2021

– WWE Shop has some new merchandise available celebrating the birth of the nWo at WCW Bash at the Beach 1996, which took place 25 years ago today. You can check out some of that new merchandise HERE.

25 years ago today everything changed. Celebrate the birth of #nWo with new #WCW Bash at the Beach gear at #WWEShop!https://t.co/rtKKTy4nox pic.twitter.com/uN81xqy5JZ — WWEShop.com (@WWEShop) July 7, 2021

– And speaking of that anniversary, the full match video featuring the birth of the group from that event is now available on WWE’s YouTube channel: