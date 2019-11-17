WWE News: The Fiend & More Funko Pop! Figures Announced, Dana Brooke Hypes Survivor Series, Kofi Kingston Works Out

– A new series of WWE Funko Pop! figures are on the way including The Fiend, “Mean” Gene and more. You can see the images of the new series here. The Fiend will be an Amazon Exclusive, while Walmart will have an exclusive Hulk Hogan. The others are The Miz, “Mean” Gene, Kevin Nash (as Diesel and as himself), and Dr. of Thuganomics John Cena.

– WWE posted the following video of Dana Brooke talking about her participation in the women’s elimination match at Survivor Series:

.@DanaBrookeWWE and her #FlexAppeal have been on a roll lately and it all comes to a head next week at #SurvivorSeries! #WWEDC pic.twitter.com/t37pNcVYp0 — WWE (@WWE) November 17, 2019

– The latest video in Sheamus’ Celtic Warrior Workouts series has Kofi Kingston working on his abs: