WWE News: The Miz Dances the Cha Cha on Dancing With The Stars, Damian Priest & Sheamus Set for The Bump, Kofi Kingston Plays Ping Pong on UUDD

– ABC has released a clip of WWE Superstar The Miz on this week’s Dancing With the Stars 2021 season premiere. He and his partner Witney Carson dance the Cha Cha to “Butter”. You can view that clip below.

– WWE has announced that Damian Priest and Sheamus will be guests on tomorrow’s edition of The Bump:

– UpUpDownDown released a video featuring Kofi Kingston looking to take down everyone backstage at ping pong. You can check out that video below: