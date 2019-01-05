WWE News: The Toys That Made Us Looks At Kamala Figure, Zack Ryder Responds, Rob Schamberger Invites Fans To Share Art

– The Netflix documentary series The Toys That Made Us posted photos of a rare Kamala action figure on Twitter, with Zack Ryder commenting. He said the rare figure they showed wasn’t real, because he owns one of the rare 24.

Rumor has it that the "Moon Belly" version of this Kamala wrestling figure is so rare that Hasbro only produced 24 of them total! It's somewhat of a mystery why the rest of the Kamala figures were produced with a star on his belly instead of Kamala's trademark moon design, but… pic.twitter.com/TQM53VWvkl — Toys That Made Us (@toysthatmadeus) January 5, 2019

some believe it was due to legal issue with Kamala's rights to the moon belly design. This figure easily fetches between 3,000 & $10,000 on the collectors market. Hasbro's Kamala moon belly figure is easily considered the rarest, most expensive wrestling figure around. — Toys That Made Us (@toysthatmadeus) January 5, 2019

That’s not even a real moon belly Kamala figure in that picture https://t.co/6DNcaytFyQ — Zack Ryder (@ZackRyder) January 5, 2019

You know who has the real deal — Zack Ryder (@ZackRyder) January 5, 2019

– WWE artist Rob Schamberger invited fans to post their own wrestling art on social media. You can see some examples below.

If you make wrestling art, reply to this with examples of your work, a website so that people can see more if you have one, and how folks can get in touch with you. When we did this last year it led to some artists getting paid work and I want to do that for you again. — Rob Schamberger (@robschamberger) January 4, 2019

Completely missed this last year Rob… Here you go bud!! #WrestlingArt pic.twitter.com/tnChPKCZ8v — Craig (@CraigLambert85) January 4, 2019

@robschamberger This is the last piece I did for 2018. I was really proud of this one. #WrestlingArt pic.twitter.com/lQBadKiuTb — T. Denton 🎥🦇🍩 (@TDenton_1138) January 4, 2019

#WrestlingArt I've been drawing for a couple years now and just recently have gotten into painting! I have a ko-fi site where people can support & where I have some more recent work! (https://t.co/Bk3Afy1pkR) pic.twitter.com/7CYS0TSOFO — Whitney Harris | #ThankYouRoman 🧡 (@Whitney5798) January 4, 2019

That's such an awesome thing to do man… you rock! So many people have shared so many awesome designs already! 🤘🏻 #WrestlingArt pic.twitter.com/BeMcRNv8Ca — TTDWrestling (@TTDWrestling) January 4, 2019

I'm Mike, I draw a lot of wrestling and am currently working on an online comic about wrestling coming later this year. You can find my work on my Twitter, on Instagram (https://t.co/bNFL0WJW8m) or on my site, https://t.co/s533yo7ptv pic.twitter.com/ejKBR6EAJU — Mike Donohue (@barelysushi) January 4, 2019