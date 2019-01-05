Quantcast

WWE News: The Toys That Made Us Looks At Kamala Figure, Zack Ryder Responds, Rob Schamberger Invites Fans To Share Art

January 5, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
The Toys That Made Us

– The Netflix documentary series The Toys That Made Us posted photos of a rare Kamala action figure on Twitter, with Zack Ryder commenting. He said the rare figure they showed wasn’t real, because he owns one of the rare 24.

– WWE artist Rob Schamberger invited fans to post their own wrestling art on social media. You can see some examples below.

