WWE News: The Undertaker Responds To Tyson Fury’s Tribute, This Week’s Episode of The Bump Is Online, WWE Stock Update
– As we reported yesterday, Tyson Fury paid respect to the Undertaker with a message on Twitter, noting that he plans to watch Survivor Series where the Phenom will make his final farewell.
Undertaker responded on his own Twitter page, which is still a sentence that feels weird to type.
He wrote: “Massive respect…thanks Champ. Keep doing what you’re doing and stay healthy. Watched your inspiring journey for a long time and cant wait to see you fight in person in the future!”
Massive respect…thanks Champ. Keep doing what you’re doing and stay healthy. Watched your inspiring journey for a long time and cant wait to see you fight in person in the future! 🤜💪 https://t.co/Wj69LWCtAl
— Undertaker (@undertaker) November 17, 2020
– Speaking of the Dead Man, he was a guest on this week’s The Bump along with Sasha Banks, Leon Ruff, Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae. That episode is now online.
– WWE stock opened at $42.20 per share this morning.
