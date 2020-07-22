wrestling / News

WWE News: This Week’s Episode of the Bump Is Online, WWE Stock Update, Preview of Drew McIntyre On R-Truth’s Game Show

July 22, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
The Bump

– This week’s episode of The Bump is now online. It features appearances from Cesaro, Shinsuke Nakamura, Bubba Ray Dudley, Robert Stone and Tegan Nox.

– WWE stock opened at $46 per share this morning.

– WWE has released a preview clip of Drew McIntyre on R-Truth’s game show.

