WWE News: This Week’s Episode of the Bump Is Online, WWE Stock Update, Preview of Drew McIntyre On R-Truth’s Game Show
– This week’s episode of The Bump is now online. It features appearances from Cesaro, Shinsuke Nakamura, Bubba Ray Dudley, Robert Stone and Tegan Nox.
– WWE stock opened at $46 per share this morning.
– WWE has released a preview clip of Drew McIntyre on R-Truth’s game show.
