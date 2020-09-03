wrestling / News

WWE News: ThunderDome Fan Registration to Reopen Saturday, Cannonball Season Finale Airing Tonight, Rey Mysterio vs. Tajiri Full Match Video

September 3, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– WWE has announced that virtual fan registration for the ThunderDome will be reopening virtual on Saturday, September. 6. This will be for next week’s episode of Monday Night Raw.

– The season finale for Cannonball, hosted by The Miz, will air tonight on USA Network at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s a preview clip for the finale:

– WWE released a full match video featuring Rey Mysterio vs. Tajiri from the September 25, 2003 episode of SmackDown. That episode is available below:

