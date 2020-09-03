WWE News: ThunderDome Fan Registration to Reopen Saturday, Cannonball Season Finale Airing Tonight, Rey Mysterio vs. Tajiri Full Match Video

– WWE has announced that virtual fan registration for the ThunderDome will be reopening virtual on Saturday, September. 6. This will be for next week’s episode of Monday Night Raw.

UPDATE: #WWEThunderDome has reached maximum capacity for #SmackDown this Friday. Registration for virtual seats in the WWE ThunderDome at #WWERaw will be available this Saturday! https://t.co/2UQXYwjzrq — WWE (@WWE) September 2, 2020

– The season finale for Cannonball, hosted by The Miz, will air tonight on USA Network at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s a preview clip for the finale:

– WWE released a full match video featuring Rey Mysterio vs. Tajiri from the September 25, 2003 episode of SmackDown. That episode is available below: