WWE News: ThunderDome Fan Registration to Reopen Saturday, Cannonball Season Finale Airing Tonight, Rey Mysterio vs. Tajiri Full Match Video
– WWE has announced that virtual fan registration for the ThunderDome will be reopening virtual on Saturday, September. 6. This will be for next week’s episode of Monday Night Raw.
UPDATE: #WWEThunderDome has reached maximum capacity for #SmackDown this Friday.
Registration for virtual seats in the WWE ThunderDome at #WWERaw will be available this Saturday! https://t.co/2UQXYwjzrq
— WWE (@WWE) September 2, 2020
– The season finale for Cannonball, hosted by The Miz, will air tonight on USA Network at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s a preview clip for the finale:
SEASON FINALE!!!! #Cannonball Thursday 8/7c on @USA_Network we saved the best for last. pic.twitter.com/tYBGVKsC7d
— The Miz (@mikethemiz) September 1, 2020
– WWE released a full match video featuring Rey Mysterio vs. Tajiri from the September 25, 2003 episode of SmackDown. That episode is available below:
