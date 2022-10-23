wrestling / News
WWE News: Top 10 Carmella Moments, AJ Styles Talks NASCAR
October 23, 2022 | Posted by
– The latest episode of the WWE Top 10 is online, looking at Carmella’s best moments. You can check out the video below:
– WWE posted a video of AJ Styles talking with NASCAR’s Jeff Burton about the sport, which is described as follows:
No. 7 NASCAR Cup Series Driver Corey LaJoie, Legend and Analyst Jeff Burton and Superstar AJ Styles learn about the exciting similarities between the worlds of NASCAR and WWE inside “the Roval” at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Charlotte, NC