WWE News: Top 5 Greatest TLC Matches, Kazeem Famuyide on Swerve City Podcast
– WWE released a new Top 5 video ranking the Top 5 Greatest TLC Matches in History. You can check out that video and the list below:
5. TLC 2018 – Asuka vs. Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair (First ever women’s TLC Match)
4. SummerSlam 2000 – Edge & Christian vs. The Dudley Boyz vs. The Hardy Boyz (First ever TLC Match)
3. TLC 2012 – The Shield vs. Team Hell No & Ryback
2. Unforgiven 2006 – John Cena vs. Edge
1. WrestleMania 17 – Edge & Christian vs. The Hardy Boyz vs. The Dudley Boyz
TLC 2020 is set for Sunday, December 20.
– Former WWE Writer Kazeem Famuyide recently appeared on the Swerve City Podcast, and he discussed what it takes to build a great podcast. You can view that clip below.
