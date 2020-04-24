wrestling / News
WWE News: Triple H Compilation Added To WWE Network, The Latest Bump 100, 100 Questions With Raul Mendoza
– WWE has added a new match compilation to the WWE Network, called “Triple H: 25 Years Of Game-Changing Matches.” It features the following matches:
* Hunter Hearst Helmsley versus Buck Zumhoff -Wrestling Challenge – April 30, 1995
* Stone Cold Steve Austin versus. Hunter Hearst Helmsley – In Your House: Buried Alive
* Triple H versus The Rock for the Intercontinental Championship (Ladder Match) Summerslam 1998
* Mankind versus Triple H for the WWE Championship – Raw, August 23, 1999
* Cactus Jack versus Triple H for the WWE Championship (Street Fight) Royal Rumble 2000
* Triple H versus Chris Jericho for the WWE Undisputed Championship -Wrestlemania 18
* Shawn Michaels versus Triple H for the World Heavyweight Championship -Raw, December 29, 2003
* Triple H versus John Cena versus Randy Orton for the WWE Championship -Wrestlemania 24
* Triple H versus The Undertaker with Shawn Michaels as special guest referee (Hell in A Cell End Of An Era) Wrestlemania 28
* Brock Lesnar versus Triple H (No Holds Barred Career Threatening Match) -Wrestlemania 29
* Roman Reigns versus Triple H for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship -Wrestlemania 32
* Triple H with Shawn Michaels in his corner versus The Undertaker with Kane in his corner (No Disqualification) -Super Showdown 2018
– WWE has posted a new edition of The Bump 100, which you can see below.
– Speaking of the number 100, Raul Mendoza found time after being abducted on NXT to answer 100 questions.
