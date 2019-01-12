WWE News: Triple H Congratulates Toni Storm On Title Win, James Drake and Zack Gibson On Being Tag Champs, Note on Attendance For NXT UK Takeover: Blackpool

– As we reported earlier today, Toni Storm on the NXT UK Women’s title at NXT UK Takeover: Blackpool, defeating Rhea Ripley with Storm Zero. Triple H took to Twitter to congratulate Storm.

– WWE.com spoke with James Drake and Zack Gibson after their win at NXT UK Takeover, where they became the first-ever NXT UK tag team champions.

Gibson said: “Was it ever in doubt? I’m gonna let your pointless questions slide because this is a time for celebration. This is a time for the whole world to rejoice. James Drake, Zack Gibson, we are everything that we said we would be. We are the very first NXT UK Tag Team Champions. Was it ever in doubt? I’m gonna head straight over to the bookies right now and collect every penny that I gambled, every penny that we bet, and everyone else watching around the world can do the same thing because this was more or less a foregone conclusion.”

– Wrestling Inc reports that while official attendance numbers for NXT UK Takeover: Blackpool have not been revealed, it was announced during the show that the Empress Ballroom was sold out. The venue has a capacity of 3,000.