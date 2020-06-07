WWE News: Triple H Invites Band To NXT Takeover: In Your House, Becky Lynch and Others Dedicate Workout to George Floyd, Top Ten Moments From Smackdown,

– In a post on Twitter, the band Code Orange (who have provided songs for NXT Takeovers in the past and Bray Wyatt’s new theme song) noted that they were currently on the road. Triple H then asked how long it would take them to get to Orlando, seemingly inviting them to NXT Takeover: In Your House. No word on if the band will actually be there or perform in any capacity.

He wrote: “#NXTTakeOver: In Your House is less than 24 hours away… how long do you think it’ll take to get to Orlando? I’ll leave the door open.”

– Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins and others recently dedicated their workout to George Floyd, naming it ‘Big Floyd’.

– WWE has released a new video looking at highlights from last night’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown on FOX.