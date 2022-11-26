wrestling / News
WWE News: Triple H on LAD Bible TV’s Snack Wars, Damian Priest Trains With Sheamus, Ivory Turns 61
– WWE executive Triple H appeared on LAD Bible TV’s Snack Wars. He tried some pork rinds, Logan Paul’s Prime, and Jack Link’s Beef Jerky. You can check out that video below:
– The latest episode of Celtic Warrior Workouts is out, and Damian Priest works trains with Sheamus for this week’s episode:
– WWE Hall of Famer Ivory celebrates her birthday today, turning 61 years old. WWE wished her a happy birthday, which you can see below:
Happy Birthday to WWE Hall of Famer Ivory! pic.twitter.com/30XCo71RhQ
— WWE (@WWE) November 26, 2022
