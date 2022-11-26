– WWE executive Triple H appeared on LAD Bible TV’s Snack Wars. He tried some pork rinds, Logan Paul’s Prime, and Jack Link’s Beef Jerky. You can check out that video below:

– The latest episode of Celtic Warrior Workouts is out, and Damian Priest works trains with Sheamus for this week’s episode:

– WWE Hall of Famer Ivory celebrates her birthday today, turning 61 years old. WWE wished her a happy birthday, which you can see below: