WWE News: Tyler Breeze Jokes About WWE Roster Status, Smackdown Dark Match

– Tyler Breeze has a sense of humor about his low profile on WWE’s roster. Breeze responded to a tweet by Lance Storm expressing surprise that David Otunga is on the Raw roster, joking, “Could say the same bout me hahah.” The two had a little bit of an exchange after that which you can see below.

Breeze has been working in NXT recently and is in a feud with Velveteen Dream. The two will do battle at NXT Takeover: XXV for Dream’s NXT North American Championship.

Could say the same bout me hahah https://t.co/HcG4SYAoGs — Prince Pretty (@MmmGorgeous) May 28, 2019

Are you even on the website? — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) May 28, 2019

Hahah the bigger question! And probably not haha https://t.co/GTUGSo2yU7 — Prince Pretty (@MmmGorgeous) May 28, 2019

– Wrestling Inc reports that Ali beat Buddy Murphy in the dark match before Smackdown.