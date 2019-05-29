wrestling / News

WWE News: Tyler Breeze Jokes About WWE Roster Status, Smackdown Dark Match

May 28, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Tyler Breeze WWE Main Event

– Tyler Breeze has a sense of humor about his low profile on WWE’s roster. Breeze responded to a tweet by Lance Storm expressing surprise that David Otunga is on the Raw roster, joking, “Could say the same bout me hahah.” The two had a little bit of an exchange after that which you can see below.

Breeze has been working in NXT recently and is in a feud with Velveteen Dream. The two will do battle at NXT Takeover: XXV for Dream’s NXT North American Championship.

Wrestling Inc reports that Ali beat Buddy Murphy in the dark match before Smackdown.

