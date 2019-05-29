wrestling / News
WWE News: Tyler Breeze Jokes About WWE Roster Status, Smackdown Dark Match
– Tyler Breeze has a sense of humor about his low profile on WWE’s roster. Breeze responded to a tweet by Lance Storm expressing surprise that David Otunga is on the Raw roster, joking, “Could say the same bout me hahah.” The two had a little bit of an exchange after that which you can see below.
Breeze has been working in NXT recently and is in a feud with Velveteen Dream. The two will do battle at NXT Takeover: XXV for Dream’s NXT North American Championship.
Could say the same bout me hahah https://t.co/HcG4SYAoGs
— Prince Pretty (@MmmGorgeous) May 28, 2019
Are you even on the website?
— Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) May 28, 2019
Hahah the bigger question! And probably not haha https://t.co/GTUGSo2yU7
— Prince Pretty (@MmmGorgeous) May 28, 2019
– Wrestling Inc reports that Ali beat Buddy Murphy in the dark match before Smackdown.
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Details On Why Four-Way Elimination Match On WWE Raw Was Changed
- Vince Russo: ‘There’s No Question AEW and WWE Are in Bed Together’
- Jim Ross Says Martha Hart Is ‘Being A Little Selfish’ For Refusing to Allow Owen Hart To Be Inducted Into WWE Hall of Fame
- Bret Hart Calls Hogan A Liar, Discusses What Caused Montreal Screwjob, Says Freebirds Were ‘Drunk All The Time’