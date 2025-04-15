wrestling / News
WWE News: The Build to Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk, Damian Priest & The Miz Watch Back WrestleMania 37 Match
– WWE showcased the build to CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 41:
Take an inside look at the epic journey CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins have taken to get to their main event Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania 41.
– On WWE Playback, The Miz and Damian Priest watched Priest and Bad Bunny vs. Miz & Morrison at WrestleMania 37:
Damian Priest and The Miz sit together to watch their show-stealing match at WrestleMania 37, offering candid commentary and behind-the-scenes stories for Priest’s WrestleMania debut, Bad Bunny’s stunning in-ring debut, The Miz & John Morrison’s unexpected entrance and more, presented by Minute Maid.
– On WWE Retrospective, Booker T, Mark Henry, Victoria, and more re-lived their big WrestleMania moments:
WWE Legends Booker T, Mark Henry, Victoria, “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan and others sit down to relive their big moments on The Grandest Stage of Them All, including Casket Matches, Hair vs. Hair Matches and more!
