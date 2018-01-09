WWE News: Undertaker Backstage at Smackdown, Jinder Mahal Sends Xavier Woods a Warning, New Royal Rumble Theme Song

– The Undertaker was backstage at this week’s Smackdown taping ahead of his return to Raw at the 25th Anniversary episode, per PWInsider. No word on why her was there yet. The show took place in Birmingham, Alabama.

– WWE posted the following video of Jinder Mahal sending a warning message to Xavier Woods, who he faces next week in the semifinals of the United States Championship Tournament:

– WWE has announced that Aloe Blacc’s “King Is Born” will join Little Mix’s “Power” as an official theme song for the WWE Royal Rumble. You can hear the song below: