wrestling / News

WWE News: University of Alabama’s Rylen Griffen Receives Custom Title Belt, Top 10 Emotional WrestleMania Moments, Superstars Predict WrestleMania Main Event

March 31, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Logo, WWE Night, Sam Alvey, WWE Campus Rush Recruitment Tour, Gorilla Monsoon, Espy Awards, Hulu, Rob Fee Image Credit: WWE

– University of Alabama shooting guard Rylen Griffen received a custom WWE Championship title for the University of Alabama after the team clinched its way to the Final Four. A video has been posted online showing Griffen receiving the title. This is the first time the Alabama Crimson Tide men’s basketball team qualified for the Final Four. You can view that clip below:

– WWE showcased the Top 40 Emotional WrestleMania Moments:

– WWE released a new video featuring Superstars offering their predictions for The Rock and Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WrestleMania, WWE, WWE Top 10, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading